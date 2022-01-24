 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camden Catholic girls 48, Atlantic City 42
Kassidy Thompson scored 21 as Camden Catholic rallied in the second half for the win.

Cea-Anai Jackson scored 18 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Atlantic City. Quanirah Montague scored 16 and had 12 rebounds for the Vikings.

Camden Catholic (9-3) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City (6-6) is ranked No. 8.

Atlantic City 15 9 8 10 – 42

Camden Catholic 10 11 1 16 – 48

AC-Suarez-Rivera 2, Gormley 2, Montague 16, Garrison-Macon 4, Jackson 18,

CC-Thompson 21, Chhabria 2, O’Callaghan 4, Bednarek 2, Battle 14, Johnson 5

