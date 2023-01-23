Camden 82, St. Augustine 51

Camden, the No. 1 ranked team in The Press Elite 11, pulled away in the second half.
The Panthers (14-2) outscored St. Augustine 50-26. Aaron Bradshaw scored 22 for Camden, while DJ Wagner scored 20.
Semaj Bethea scored 18 for St. Augustine. Matt Kouser had 17 points and six rebounds. Ethan Fox contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hermits (12-3).
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
