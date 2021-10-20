Camden (4-3) at Cedar Creek (8-0), Noon Saturday

Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Pirates clinch the division title with a win. Senior linebacker CJ Resto leads the Pirates defense with 84 tackles. Wide receiver/defensive back Elijah Smalls has three interceptions and two TD catches. Camden quarterback Luis Ward has thrown for 1,184 yards and 14 TDs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association this week banned Camden from the playoffs because the Panthers had at least 3 players ejected during an on-field incident against Pleasantville last Saturday.