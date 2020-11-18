 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camden (4-1) at Ocean City (6-0)
0 comments

Camden (4-1) at Ocean City (6-0)

111420_spt_OCFB

On Nov.13 2020, In Ocean City, Ocean City High School football hosts St.Joes.

Camden (4-1) at Ocean City (6-0)

6 p.m. Friday

This is for the West Jersey Football League Pod B championship. Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Camden is ranked No. 9. The Panthers have won four straight since a season-opening loss to Winslow Township. Camden quarterback Jalin Brownlee has completed 75 of 109 passes for 1,402 yards and 15 TDs. Alijah Clark has 21 catches for 357 yards and four TDs. The Ocean City defense has given up 37 points and scored 26 points. Seniors linebackers Jake Inserra and Brad Jamison lead the Ocean City defense. Defensive back Jake Schneider has returned three interceptions for TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News