Camden (4-1) at Ocean City (6-0)

This is for the West Jersey Football League Pod B championship. Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Camden is ranked No. 9. The Panthers have won four straight since a season-opening loss to Winslow Township. Camden quarterback Jalin Brownlee has completed 75 of 109 passes for 1,402 yards and 15 TDs. Alijah Clark has 21 catches for 357 yards and four TDs. The Ocean City defense has given up 37 points and scored 26 points. Seniors linebackers Jake Inserra and Brad Jamison lead the Ocean City defense. Defensive back Jake Schneider has returned three interceptions for TDs.