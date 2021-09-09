 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camden (1-1) at Holy Spirit (1-1)
0 comments

Camden (1-1) at Holy Spirit (1-1)

Camden (1-1) at Holy Spirit (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen has thrown for 396 yards and two TDs. Camden rebounded from a season-opening loss to Salem with a 14-12 win over Timber Creek last week. Camden quarterback Luis Ward has thrown for 418 yards and three TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News