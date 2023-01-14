Hi, I'm Cambria! I am an energetic 3 year old female eager to find someone to teach me to be... View on PetFinder
Hi, I'm Cambria! I am an energetic 3 year old female eager to find someone to teach me to be... View on PetFinder
ATLANTIC CITY — A beached whale was examined and buried in the sand Sunday morning.
Is an ancient compound the new “wonder drug”? Experts urge caution, saying the data isn’t sufficient to start recommending daily doses.
BRIGANTINE — A humpback whale was found on the north end of the island late Thursday afternoon, the seventh dead whale to wash up on a New Jer…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School girls swim team beat a powerful rival Tuesday afternoon after a rare midseason coachin…
ATLANTIC CITY — A second humpback whale in less than a month has washed ashore in the resort.
OCEAN CITY — Police are asking for leads to help find a missing city woman.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Vincent Palmieri will make more than $300,000 from Upper Township schools over the next two years, after leaving the job as S…
A supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cause of loud tremors across much of South Jersey and…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man Friday who is accused of hitting a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt.
OCEAN CITY — A brief closing of the bridges heading out of the city Dec. 30 was connected to the theft of a car in the city, Mayor Jay Gillian…
