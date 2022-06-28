Calli Dunn

Barnegat
The junior led the team in points (154), goals (93) and assists (61). She added 92 draw controls, 55 ground balls and 28 forced turnovers. Dunn’s leadership led the Bengals to the most victories (17) in program history. She had at least four points in each game this season.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today