Cali Sloan, Millville
Cali Sloan, Millville

The freshman made an immediate impact and anchored a defense that recorded five shutouts and allowed just 11 goals, leading her team to a 9-1-1 record and the sectional semifinals. Sloan also had two assists and one goal.

Breaking News