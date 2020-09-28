Calendar of events

Events
Monday, Sept. 28
DANIEL D’AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D’Auria; in 2018, D’Auria was awarded high honors in Nature’s Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for puppy and beginner levels; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
DRIVE ELECTRIC VIRTUAL CELEBRATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by the ACUA in honor of National Drive Electric Week; Virtual Drive Electric Celebration; hear from speakers about the benefits of driving electric, incentives for making the switch and more; 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; friends and family of all ages are invited to our Family-Friendly Bingo inside the gazebo behind Longport Public Library; virtually if there is inclement weather; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America’s largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, associate professor of political science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; last day of the farmers market; face coverings required; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 28; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; for 18 and older; celebrate diversity and inclusion through Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Oct. 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MELTING POT CAFE: FALL TRADITIONS VIDEO EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn about other cultures in America; will talk about fall traditions around the world; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.
Saturday, Oct. 3
FIVE ORIGINAL PLAYS: 7 p.m.; Facebook live event presented by Players and Playwrights of the Jersey Shore; performed works by Tom Chin, James A. Landau, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel and Phylis Merion Shanken. 609-350-6310.
For kids
Monday, Sept. 28
DR. WACKY SCIENCE SHOW: daily through September; virtual program hosted by Vineland Public Library; families are invited to a virtual science show featuring Magic Mr. Nick as Dr. Wacky throughout the month of September; kids will learn about centrifugal force, polymers, scientific method, air flow, lab safety, electricity, fire and solutions. 856-794-4244.
SIX-WORD STORY CONTEST FOR TEENS: daily through Oct. 30; hosted by Atlantic City Library; the library is challenging teenagers 13-18 to write a story with just six words; students can submit up to three original stories through the library’s website; entries must be received by Oct. 30. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; a new story time will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page; online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3-5. 609-345-2269 or facebook.com/ACFPLyouth.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
‘MUSH! WITH NOGGIN THE SLED DOG (AND HER HUMAN)’: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Vineland Public Library; join Noggin the Sled Dog (and her human Karen Land) for a virtual discussion on the Iditarod Sled Dog Race across Alaska. 856-794-4244.
Saturday, Oct. 17
CHILDREN’S VIRTUAL BOOK TALKS: 11 a.m. to noon; virtual book talks for ages 8-12; Oct. 17: “The Next President: the Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents,” book was written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Adam Rex; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Tuesday, Sept. 29
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 1
ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men’s group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Sept. 28
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “What You Need to Know About HIPAA”; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Music
Religion