In a world of fast food, fast cars and remote ordering, Cafe Bru stands as a throwback to a more personal, homey experience.

“What we wanted to do here was like a mom and pop kitchen,” says Tariq Naber, owner of Cafe Bru, a coffee and pastry shop off Tilton Road, in Northfield. “We want it to feel like home You come in and you feel like the atmosphere is so cozy to sit, to study, to read, to have your coffee. It's not a place where we take your order and leave. And that's why our customers like it here”

With his wife, Reem, they have created a shop that stands apart from similar barista/bakery businesses by offering a more personal experience. Cafe Bru wants their customers to savor their in-house, homemade baked goods with a great cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

All of the pastries, over 25 choices, are made by Naber and his wife. The process starts in their Linwood home and takes several days to prepare the dough, let it rest and be proofed, and create their delicacies. But all the baking is done at the shop so customers are getting it right out of the oven.

Cafe Bru had its beginning steeped in the Covid pandemic. At the time, in 2020, the Nabers were living in Jordan, their native land, he working as a mechanical engineer, her in education. When quarantined in their home, they did what many people did during the pandemic, pursued a craft they loved. In this case baking.

“Actually it was a hobby for me and my wife,” he says of baking. “I love the smell of bread. When you smell bread, even if you're full, you still like it. It has that special smell that you like every time.”

The couple had learned to bake from their parents, in a country where baking is an important part of life. He took what knowledge he learned from his family and began researching the finer points of baking, the importance of each step in the process and the quality of ingredients that will have an outcome on the final product.

Pastries like bourekas, little parcels of flaky dough stuffed with any number of delicious savory fillings, which has its roots in the Middle East and are now popular at the Northfield shop.

“The original bourekas are from the region where I used to live; Jordan, Israel, Syria,” Naber explains. “It's a puffed pastry. You can stuff it with anything you want. You can stuff it with vegetables, you can stuff it with cheese, potatoes, mushrooms.”

With this added knowledge of baking, and a desire to move to America where they dreamed of more opportunities and better education for their three children, they made the leap to a new land and a new career.

Fortunately, Naber's brother, Tamin, owned a building off Tilton Road which was available for their new endeavor. And on May 27, 2022, Cafe Bru became a reality. When they were searching for a name for their new business, they wanted to find a link between coffee and family.

“Bru in different languages means brother,” he explains. “My brother was who supported me. He gave me an excellent start.”

As they were planning Cafe Bru, they knew coffee was instrumental to their business.

“The main thing we saw here was that coffee is really very important. It's more important than water.

Everybody here drinks coffee.”

Coffee should be a little strong, but not overpowering, Naber says, and the taste has to be fresh. They tried many methods and brands and found the right combination which they believe would satisfy everyone's palate.

Cafe Bru offers a wide variety of different coffees from regular brews to expressos, cappuccinos, lattes, cafe macchiato and cafe mocha. One of their popular coffee drink, the Havana Cappuccino, is a full-bodied coffee with a hint of sweetness. Their secret is increasing the amount of expresso and steaming the milk with condensed milk to add some of that sweet favor (but not too sweet).

People also like their Chai Latte, the Matcha green tea, and hot chocolate, including a white hot chocolate drink with your choice of a myriad of different milks.

And what goes better with a great cup of coffee than a fresh baked pastry. The selection of baked goods has steadily increased at Cafe Bru, from their morning muffins to croissants and bourekas, to cookies, scones and cheese cakes. The menu changes frequently, he says, so you may be surprised by new offerings.

He says they were motivated by the response of their customers which encouraged them to offer more and newer things. Some things have risen in popularity at Cafe Bru, like their spinach and feta flatbread croissant, their chocolate pretzel pastry, which is pretzel-shaped croissant dough, light and airy, drizzled in chocolate and almonds. Other savory pastries include the feta cheese bourekas, potato and mushroom bourekas, and fresh sandwiches on croissants.

Bader says one of the most important things he's learned in baking, and he offers it as a tip for home bakers, is to pay attention of the technique. Quality ingredients are essential, but the technique in folding, rolling and creating each pastry is crucial to an outstanding product. He points to his croissants which are carefully rolled with butter to give them a light, delicate texture.

He says another tip for home bakers is to remember that baking never lies. He says that in general cooking, if you miss an ingredient or over use one, there are ways to hide the miscue with the addition of another spice or ingredient. But with baking, you don't have that safety net.

“If you mess up anything it will show immediately,” he says. “That's why I say baking never lies. The dough never lies.”

One thing they noticed about their location on the Million Dollar Mile of Tilton Road, was the amount of commercialization and businesses. And many of the businesses they found to be a bit impersonal to their customers. So Naber decided this is how they would distinguish their coffee shop from others.

“We want to personalize the experience for you. You'll be received with a smile. Everything is served with care. And consistency is very important. If you come and have the Havana Cappuccino, and. come back a month later and ask for the Havana, you will have the same taste exactly. We use the same ingredients, the same amounts and the same brands so the taste will not be different.”