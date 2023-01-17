Cafe Bru
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few years ago, I bought a used Tesla, not because I’m a car nut but because I had been a hypocrite. For years, I had been outspoken about the dangers of carbon emissions. Yet at the same time, I was driving an old gas-powered heap that got about 25 miles per gallon, and that sounded like a rocket launch every time I turned on the ignition. The car was impractical, but it had sentimental ...
ATLANTIC CITY — People will be able to grab a drink or a bite to eat with their furry friends in the spring when the Good Dog Bar, a dog-frien…
A supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cause of loud tremors across much of South Jersey and…
BRIGANTINE — A humpback whale was found on the north end of the island late Thursday afternoon, the seventh dead whale to wash up on a New Jer…
A sea vessel struck and killed the whale that was beached in Brigantine on Thursday, according to the preliminary results of a postmortem evaluation.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Mainland Regional High School girls swim team beat a powerful rival Tuesday afternoon after a rare midseason coachin…
OCEAN CITY — Police are asking for leads to help find a missing city woman.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man Friday who is accused of hitting a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt.
Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier today.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE