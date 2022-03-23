Caesars Sportsbook at Tropicana Atlantic City offers b-ball fans the chance to immerse themselves – and their friends – in all the NCAA action by reserving their very own table, VIP couch or stadium seats for one of the games. Mix-and-match buckets of Truly and domestic beers can be enjoyed for $40 as you cheer on your favorite college hoops teams on their giant panoramic LED screens. And the state-of-the-art surround sound will make you feel like you are courtside the whole time. Place a few choice bets and you just might end up celebrating your own big win. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.