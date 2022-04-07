Caesar's Foundation donates to Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club

ATLANTIC CITY — The Caesar's Foundation, has made $35,000 donation to the city's Boys & Girls Club for their mental health initiative.

Some of Caesar's Entertainment's team members presented the club with the check April 1. The money was donated toward the club's teen center, which will address city kids' wellness health needs, the company said Thursday.

“Caesars, Tropicana, and Harrah’s Resort are committed to making a difference in the community in which we serve,” Jacqueline Grace, senior vice president and general manager for Tropicana Atlantic City, who leads the company’s philanthropy program in the market, said in a statement Thursday. “One of the ways we do this is by partnering with wonderful organizations, like the entire team at The Boys & Girls Club, to support critical programs and services that help young individuals thrive.”

The club's Wellness Center, inside the Teen Center Gym, will address mental health challenges in teens through strength-based, trauma-informed care to club members aged 13-18 seeking support for their physical and mental wellbeing.

On-site, no-cost medical and behavioral health services will be provided by professionals, regardless of insurance status, the company said.

