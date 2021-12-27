 Skip to main content
Caesars Atlantic City
The parties continue at Caesars with a full night of fun at Wild Wild West Mountain Bar with DJ Aiden Scott at 8:30 p.m., followed by Garden State Radio, Lost in Paris, and Dancers at 9 p.m., as well as open bar, photo booth, mechanical bull rides and Go Wild toast at midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. And at Toga Bar, DJ Kevin Kong spins at 9 p.m. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City.

