Caesars Atlantic City

Guest can participate in the ultimate fan experience at Caesars Sportsbook at Wild Wild West, where guests can reserve a private Fan Cave, each of which holds 16 to 24 people and is highlighted by game consoles, table service, and food provided by AC Snack Shack. The common room is full of televisions and games and over 15,228 square feet of sports betting space with — yes, you’re reading this correctly — a self-serve beer wall.