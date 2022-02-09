 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caesars Atlantic City
0 Comments

Caesars Atlantic City

  • 0

Guest can participate in the ultimate fan experience at Caesars Sportsbook at Wild Wild West, where guests can reserve a private Fan Cave, each of which holds 16 to 24 people and is highlighted by game consoles, table service, and food provided by AC Snack Shack. The common room is full of televisions and games and over 15,228 square feet of sports betting space with — yes, you’re reading this correctly — a self-serve beer wall.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News