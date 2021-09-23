Caesars Atlantic City

Caesars Entertainment is making $400 million in investments in the property over the next four years.

Caesars Entertainment announced it's joining with Nobu Hospitality, a hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro, for a project to be called Nobu Hotel Atlantic City.

The project will include the rebranding of several floors of hotel rooms in Caesars as the Nobu Hotel.

The new eatery and rebranded rooms are expected to be ready by summer 2022.

Nobu was founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro and film producer Meir Teper. The company is doing similar projects in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

