Cael Artez and Samir Garrison spark Buena to win
Buena

Cael Artez threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Buena Regional High School football team to an 18-7 win over Bridgeton in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.

Both of Artez’s TD passes were to wide receiver Samir garrison.

Artez finished 6 of 9 for 124 yards. Garrison caught three passes for 72 yards and returned an interception 82 yards to set up Buena’s second TD.

Buena Regional 0 12 0 6 - 18

Bridgeton 7 0 0 0 - 7

FIRST QUARTER

BR – Bell 7 pass from Mosley (Pritchett kick)

SECOND QUARTER

BU – Garrison 28 pass from Artez (kick blocked)

BU – Artez 5 run (pass failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

BU – Garrison 45 pass from Artez (kick failed)

