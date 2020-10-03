Cael Artez and Samir Garrison spark Buena to win

Cael Artez threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Buena Regional High School football team to an 18-7 win over Bridgeton in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.
Both of Artez’s TD passes were to wide receiver Samir garrison.
Artez finished 6 of 9 for 124 yards. Garrison caught three passes for 72 yards and returned an interception 82 yards to set up Buena’s second TD.
Buena Regional 0 12 0 6 - 18
Bridgeton 7 0 0 0 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
BR – Bell 7 pass from Mosley (Pritchett kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BU – Garrison 28 pass from Artez (kick blocked)
BU – Artez 5 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
BU – Garrison 45 pass from Artez (kick failed)
