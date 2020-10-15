 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cael Artetz
0 comments

Cael Artetz

Cael Aretz

Cael Aretz (106 pounds)

Buena Regional

The freshman went 24-5 for the Chiefs. He won the District 32 championship and finished second at Region 8.

Cael Aretz, Buena 23 of 36 for 432 yards and 5 TDs

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News