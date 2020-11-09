 Skip to main content
Cael Aretz
Aretz 2019-20 Buena Regional H.S. wrestling team

Buena Regional

The senior quarterback completed 7 of 16 passes for 157 yards and three TDs to elad the Chiefs to a 55-14 win over Schalick. Buena (3-3) hosts Penns Grove (3-3) on Friday at 6 p.m.

