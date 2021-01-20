 Skip to main content
Cadence Fitzgerald
Cadence Fitzgerald

Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland

Mainland's Cadence Fitzgerald #24 drives to the basket against Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco #31 during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Cadence Fitzgerald

Mainland Regional

5-9 Jr. F

Fitzgerald emerged as an impact player last season with several key performances in tournament games, including her 14-point effort in a CAL Tournament semifinal win over Wildwood Catholic.

