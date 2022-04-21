 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cabrera intentionally walked with 2,999 hits, Tiger fans boo

  • 0
Yankees Tigers Baseball

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera gestures to the crowd in the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the New York Yankees after being intentionally walked. Cabrera, who sits at 2,999 career hits, went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 3-0 win.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits, setting off a loud chorus of boos and derisive chants at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0 Thursday.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark, a milestone just 32 players have reached in Major League Baseball history.

Ahead 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Miguel Castro. Reliever Lucas Luetge got Jeimer Candelario to hit a comebacker that was turned into a double play.

That brought Cabrera to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third. The 39-year-old slugger didn’t make even make it into the batter's box when New York manager Aaron Boone held up four fingers to give Cabrera, a former Marlins teammate, a free pass to the unoccupied base.

Boone said “it's a baseball call all the way."

People are also reading…

“Obviously, understanding the moment in time,” he said. “A little more gut-wrenching than usual.”

The 236th intentional walk of Cabrera's career, while strategically sound, triggered perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000.

Boone said he the crowd reaction wasn't a surprise.

“Of course, certainly understand that,” he said, adding, “you don't necessarily like being in that position."

The crowd of 21,529 quickly turned the jeers into cheers when Austin Meadows blooped a two-run double on a lefty vs. lefty matchup to put Detroit ahead by three.

When the inning ended, Cabrera put out his hands as if to tell that crowd he was OK with how things went. He then put up three fingers and gestured to the scoreboard to indicate the runs his team had scored on a sunny, 60-degree day in the Motor City.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said outside the clubhouse when the game ended.

The Tigers will host the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series beginning Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News