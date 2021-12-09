Cable or satellite box can provide picture-in-picture functionality

The ToastWave is a 1000 watt, 1.2 cubic foot high-tech microwave that also operates as an air fryer, a toaster oven and a convection oven. That is a tremendous amount of functionality built into one box, and I can’t imagine anyone who likes to cook not loving such an appliance. I plan on testing the Galanz ToastWave soon and look forward to reporting more details.

The ToastWave can currently be found at bargain prices if you are a smart shopper. Normally $499.95, at the time I submitted this column I saw the ToastWave selling for as low as $299.95 on Amazon and at Bed Bath & Beyond. (As might be expected, Williams Sonoma is still selling it for $499.95, but that such a high-end store is selling the ToastWave is a testament to its quality.) Given the supply chain shortages you may want to hop on this fast if you want one, especially at $299.95. galanz.com

EZORKAS plant grow light: This gadget is sure to be appreciated by anyone who grows plants indoors. For under $30 it provides light from blue and red LEDs on four long, flexible wands, making placement and adjustment very easy. There are nine different intensity levels and a timing function that will automatically turn it on for three, nine or 12 hours per day.