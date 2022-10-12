By the numbers

.029
That’s what Kyle Schwarber and Hoskins - the top two hitters in the Phillies lineup - are batting in the postseason. The duo is a combined 1 for 34. Schwarber is 0 for 16 with eight strikeouts. He broke a 107-year-old record for the longest 0-fer in Phillies playoff history. The previous record-holder, Bert Niehoff, went 0 for 13 to start the 1915 postseason.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today