By the numbers

That’s what Kyle Schwarber and Hoskins - the top two hitters in the Phillies lineup - are batting in the postseason. The duo is a combined 1 for 34. Schwarber is 0 for 16 with eight strikeouts. He broke a 107-year-old record for the longest 0-fer in Phillies playoff history. The previous record-holder, Bert Niehoff, went 0 for 13 to start the 1915 postseason.