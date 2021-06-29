Buy or make a rain gauge to get watering right

If you’re watering with a bucket or watering can, use the 1-inch measure to determine the amount needed for an individual plant. (It is especially important for newly planted trees and shrubs to be watered their first season.)

First, estimate the surface area — in bird’s-eye view — over which the roots spread. Usually this is assumed to be the same as the horizontal spread of the branches. The roots of a rose bush I planted this past spring, for example, probably now spread over a couple of square feet. Two square feet, or 288 square inches, times 1 inch depth equals 288 cubic inches, or about 5 quarts, of water.

The rule could also be translated this way: Each week, apply 2½ quarts of water per square foot. With a watering can, it is easy to see how much water you are using. If you use a hose, compute its output over time, then figure out how long you have to stand there to get sufficient water for the area you are watering. It probably is longer than you expected.

This watering guideline applies to soil that has not dried out too much. If the soil is bone-dry because you haven’t watered or because it hasn’t rained for three weeks, you have to get it thoroughly wet first. Then, in a week, give that inch, or 2½ quarts per square foot.