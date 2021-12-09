Buy Bill Russell's NBA rings in auction

Russell, who has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and as a coach, won two NCAA titles with San Francisco and the 1956 Olympic gold medal as well as the 11 NBA championships in 13 seasons.

But he also leaves a legacy as a civil rights pioneer, marching with Martin Luther King Jr., and backing Ali when he refused induction into the Vietnam War. Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011; it’s not in the auction, nor is an autographed photo of him with President Barack Obama.

“You can obviously understand what that piece is worth to him,” Hunt said. “When you’ve won every conceivable thing there is, you’re able to keep things and still sell a lot of things. That’s a blessing to be as accomplished as he was.”

Hunt said he went through the collection with Russell and was taken aback by the sight of Robinson’s letter.

“To be able to sit there with Bill and have him tell the history of these pieces — to not only participate in sports history, but some of the most significant moments in American history — that’s what’s special, for me,” Hunt said.