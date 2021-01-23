But wait, this storm isn't all!

The atmosphere is primed to be more active for the end of January into February. The splitting of the polar vortex will finally show its head next week with the longest stretch of days below 40 degrees in three years.

If a low pressure system manages to turn into the nor'easter and climb the coast at just the right time, then a large, accumulating snowfall can be South Jersey's.

Enter Thursday.

A low pressure system will again move east from the Southern Plains. However, this one will have much more moisture and be a stronger storm.

We're still five to six days away from that storm. A lot can change between then and now. Most importantly, the Monday to Tuesday storm needs to clear out before getting a full picture on the next storm.

Either way, chances are high that the snow drought ends in southeastern New Jersey, and especially the coast, in the coming weeks.

