But wait, this storm isn't all!
The atmosphere is primed to be more active for the end of January into February. The splitting of the polar vortex will finally show its head next week with the longest stretch of days below 40 degrees in three years. 

If a low pressure system manages to turn into the nor'easter and climb the coast at just the right time, then a large, accumulating snowfall can be South Jersey's. 

Enter Thursday.

Pressure Anomaly next Thursday

The GFS Ensemble forecast, which takes the GFS model and slightly tweaks the variables to give a range of plausible scenarios, show low pressure low pressure in an ideal place for a snowstorm Thursday in the region. 

A low pressure system will again move east from the Southern Plains. However, this one will have much more moisture and be a stronger storm. 

We're still five to six days away from that storm. A lot can change between then and now. Most importantly, the Monday to Tuesday storm needs to clear out before getting a full picture on the next storm. 

Storm Checklist

Either way, chances are high that the snow drought ends in southeastern New Jersey, and especially the coast, in the coming weeks. 

