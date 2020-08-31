Businesses, organizations offer place for students to virtually do their schoolwork: Drop your child off to the local organization, dance studio or gymnastics academy where they experience the structure of school, complete with physical activities.
Rally to reopen indoor dining set for Wednesday in Trenton: The ban on indoor dining is hurting more than just owners and employees of restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Food and beverage distributors are also feeling the economic pain caused by a severe drop in product demand.
New Jersey Wind Port project in Salem County is the next big thing: For state officials, it's part of the governor’s goal for New Jersey to reach 100% clean energy by 2035.
Cape freeholders approve plan to spend millions to rebuild bridges: The state of the county’s bridges has long been a concern, with some designated as being in poor condition and functionally obsolete. A few date from the 1930s.
Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie speaks out on racism, says U.S. pandemic response 'a tragic embarrassment': Lurie compared the death toll from the new coronavirus to watching five Boeing 737 airplanes crash daily. Meanwhile the Eagles' Carson Wentz missed practice with a lower-body injury.
