Schoolk Kds

Ashley Tabano, owner of Encore Performing Arts Center, Egg Harbor Township Gymnastics and dance studios are offering a day program where parents can drop off their children, during school hours, so kids can work on their school work as schools go all virtual Friday Aug 28, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Businesses, organizations offer place for students to virtually do their schoolwork: Drop your child off to the local organization, dance studio or gymnastics academy where they experience the structure of school, complete with physical activities.

Rally to reopen indoor dining set for Wednesday in Trenton: The ban on indoor dining is hurting more than just owners and employees of restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Food and beverage distributors are also feeling the economic pain caused by a severe drop in product demand. 

New Jersey Wind Port project in Salem County is the next big thing: For state officials, it's part of the governor’s goal for New Jersey to reach 100% clean energy by 2035.

Cape freeholders approve plan to spend millions to rebuild bridges: The state of the county’s bridges has long been a concern, with some designated as being in poor condition and functionally obsolete. A few date from the 1930s.

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie speaks out on racism, says U.S. pandemic response 'a tragic embarrassment': Lurie compared the death toll from the new coronavirus to watching five Boeing 737 airplanes crash daily. Meanwhile the Eagles' Carson Wentz missed practice with a lower-body injury.

Lions Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, seen before a 2019 game, says systemic racism is an issue the nation must confront. ‘We can all love our country, but to love our country is to own our country,’ he said Sunday, ‘and that’s where I really believe strongly that we have to own the good and own the bad.’

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments