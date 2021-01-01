Zillow's 2021 design predictions grow out of pandemic trends seen in Philly and nationally

This year returned people to cooking and baking like never before. A Zillow survey found that 41% of people value a well-equipped kitchen more than ever because of social-distancing recommendations — and these budding chefs will want space to show off their new skills next year.

"We've seen an increase in requests for gourmet kitchens," Detwiler told Zillow.

Large islands are very popular, according to the Houzz 2020 Kitchen Trends Study. "Nearly two-thirds of renovated kitchens feature an island, and the majority are more than six feet long and often have cabinets and countertops that contrast with the rest of the kitchen, so they really stand out," Marine Sargsyan, senior economist for the home design website, told The Inquirer in April.

With social-distancing requirements, a safe, functional yard has taken on renewed importance, and homeowners are enhancing their outdoor decor.

Zillow research finds that homes mentioning fire pit in the listing sold for 2.8% more than similar homes, and outdoor kitchen sold for 4.5% more. Smart sprinkler systems and outdoor lighting also can help your home sell faster.

In Philadelphia, where backyards can be scarce, roof decks were all the rage this year. Homeowners use them for play space for children, gardening, and outdoor entertaining.