Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Wrapped in nostalgia, this classic beach cottage in Longport epitomizes what life at the shore is all about. “This property feels like a true beach house,” says Jerome DiPentino, Long & Foster Real Estate. With large porches, this charming home features an updated interior and is within walking distance of the beach, tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground. If you’re ready to dip your toes in the sand and enjoy simpler days—check out this Southside Longport listing.

“There’s a population of buyers that want a more traditional beach house, and this is it,” DiPentino says. Not everyone is looking for the new construction home that’s quickly taking over. Instead, there’s a growing demand for the more classic, simpler coastal home. At two stories, this home only has a single flight of steps. However, with five bedrooms and three full baths, there’s still plenty of room for family or friends. This home also features an eat-in kitchen and dining area, gas heating, central air and a detached garage with driveway room for an additional three cars. The first floor of this home includes the living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs features the primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath.

While this property has held on to its traditional charm, the interior is updated with modern conveniences. “The kitchen and bathrooms have all been redone and the home is move-in ready,” DiPentino says. There are stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The downstairs living space features elegant wainscotting and crown molding, which adds a touch of contemporary elegance and provides the perfect backdrop for your coastal décor.

This home was designed to enjoy outdoor beach living with two large front porches and a backyard deck. “The backyard is lovely and perfect for cook-outs,” DiPentino says. Located on a quiet street, just blocks from the beach, this home brings the benefits of coastal living to your doorstep. “People love this block because it’s quiet. It’s a dead-end, so there’s very little traffic. And, it’s close to the ocean,” DiPentino says. This location is perfect for reaping the many benefits of living near the water. While science has understood the importance of nature on mental health, recent research conducted by The Blue Health Project proves that living near water, especially the ocean, has an even more dramatic effect on your mental well-being.

If you’re ready to slow down and swim in the seas of coastal simplicity, this is the property for you. For more information contact Jerome DiPentino with Long & Foster Realty at 609-432-5588 or JeromeD@LNF.com. For more information go to LongAndFoster.com