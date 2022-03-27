Women in New Jersey still fighting for paycheck equality

ATLANTIC CITY — Nearly 60 years after the Equal Pay Act granted men and women protection from wage discrimination, women nationwide and locally are still getting paid less.

The Equal Pay Act of 1963, celebrated March 15, highlights gender wage disparities during Women’s History Month.

In data from 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau said women earned 83 cents to every dollar men earned.

The wage gap has narrowed slightly from the previous year’s results, which showed women earning 82 cents for every dollar a man earned.

“The wage gap is naturally closing and will continue to close. That’s mostly because there are more women than men available for many upwardly mobile positions,” said Michael Busler, professor of finance at Stockton University.

But in New Jersey, data shows the wage gap actually grew by several hundred dollars in 2020 over the previous year, a dismaying outcome in a state that passed the Diane B. Allen Equal Pay Act in 2018 to expand and strengthen equal pay laws.

The wage gaps are even worse for minority women. Black women with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree earn 79 cents to every dollar earned by men, followed by Latina women at 78 cents and American Indian and Alaska Native women at 71 cents, according to data released this month from the website Payscale.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, data for which was released earlier this month, median annual earnings for men were $53,544, while women earned $43,394.

Busler said there are other factors at play in addition to gender.

“The more significant factors are differences in work experience both in the number of years and the diversity of prior work,” he said.

In New Jersey, over the past year, men were estimated to earn $67,367, which is $13,434 more than women made during that same period.

Women who had to quit their jobs, reduce their hours or find lower paying, part-time jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the current wage gap data, like the amount women earned this year, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

“The pandemic has resulted in a general labor shortage because the opportunities and wage gaps are minimized,” said Busler. “Whatever gap does exist will be significantly reduced because of the current labor shortage.”

Millions of women left the work force due to the pandemic.

“Mostly because all grade schools were virtual during the pandemic, many women who are primary caregivers to children were forced to leave their jobs and return home,” Busler said.

When it comes to providing childcare, such as arranging for daycare and babysitters, the numbers can add up for female parents.

“This meant an immediate loss of income in the present and a reduction in work experience for future jobs. This has a negative impact on both present and future earnings,” said Busler about women looking to re-enter the workforce.

Unemployed women looking to get back to work also get penalized through wage inequity, according to data on Payscale. Women unemployed for more than 24 months have an even higher wage gap, earning 70 cents to a man’s $1.

“Men also tend to work more hours weekly than women,” Busler said.

Women leaving the workforce for factors such as motherhood may contribute to this, but women still need to work at least three months longer to make what men make in a year, according to census data.

According to U.S. Census data, the pay gap also widens with age. While women under 35 have a pay gap that ranges from hundreds to a little over $1,000 a month, women 35 and older have a much wider pay gap of anywhere between $2,000-$3,000 a month and up.

That means older women are losing wages close to $36,000 a year, which could equal hundreds of thousands of dollars (even millions) depending on how long older women work for.

The wage gap for women with a college degree is narrower compared to women in lower-paying jobs.

Busler said women getting higher education will be able to help ensure that any wage differential based on gender is eliminated.

Trying to break through the male-dominated hold on job pay, some organizations are emphasizing education.

Stephanie Koch, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, said bringing diversity to the male-dominated STEAM fields — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — was the first step in growing the industry’s workforce and closing the wage gap.

“We want to focus on bolstering competence and awareness and equality with young girls of all ages at the Boys & Girls Club,” said Koch. “What we found was the intense confidence building that it offered to the young girls who participated once they were able to build a robot, they were shocked, and the confidence levels increase substantially. If we don’t believe in them, it’s not going to happen.”

The Boys & Girls Club has two programs, Smart Girls, where the club offers leadership training and confidence building to girls in the club, and Girls Circle, which is similar to the Smart Girls initiative.

“The opportunities before them are prepared for them, but we need to develop strategies to get them ready for those opportunities. And that that gender gap should not exist,” Koch said.

Women in STEM make up about 27% of the tech industry’s workforce, according to census data.

“For the younger children at our Chelsea club, we thought it would be more males than females, and actually, it ended up being about I would say about 50% people at the Chelsea club,” Koch said about the program’s boy-girl ratio. “At the teen center, we have more boys than girls involved in the design lab. But for example, we have a pre-apprenticeship program with Apple, and I would say that that’s about 65% male, 35% female.”

Koch believes using area resources like the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center at Atlantic City International Airport could be a way to close the wage gap for the next generation.

“Those are technology jobs that are ripe and ready for our next generation, and we need to make sure that they’re prepared. So that’s having an employer-engaged approach, not only at the club but also in our local schools,” Koch said.

