Whether as a spot to ‘hunker down’ or get together, few places are better suited than this Galloway estate

For any family or couple hoping to find a haven in which to “hunker down” while anticipating the promise of more hospitable days to come, the luxury estate for sale at 617 Park Place in Galloway Township could be exactly the type of environment they envision.
Situated toward the end of a secluded cul-de-sac on 2 acres of meticulously manicured and landscaped grounds largely surrounded by forest and bordering the exclusive Galloway National Golf Course’s 13th fairway, this unique property, listed at $995,000, offers the kind of verdant versatility many home buyers are seeking in these transitional times.
The current owners have reluctantly decided to sell it in order to downsize, now that their children have grown and moved away.
“It’s been both a comforting and very comfortable house in which to live during the pandemic and a great place to entertain before that, and will be so again for whoever buys it,” as one of them puts it. “Special events with at least 30 guests for sit-down dinners have been enjoyed here over the years.”
One of the things that makes this such an “amazing” home is its immense amount of living space, she notes. In addition to formal living and dining rooms, it features a sunken, two-story-high “great room” bathed in natural light from high windows on both levels that frame a cozy, wood-burning fireplace and a ceiling-length arched mirror sitting atop the mantle. (There’s also a second, gas-log fireplace in the living room, and a wet bar adjacent to the dining room complete with its own refrigerator.)
Then there’s the huge eat-in kitchen, with surrounding windows, equipped with a brand-new Whirlpool refrigerator and a full complement of other high-end appliances, including a double oven and under-counter microwave, that have all been recently replaced, along with granite countertops and a long center island. There’s enough seating in the kitchen between the countertop and a separate eating area to comfortably accommodate14 people. The kitchen also opens onto a wide, recently remodeled deck with a Trex weatherproof surface, containing additional tables, chairs and more, as well as a natural-gas grill, that come with the house, providing a perfect place for casual outdoor entertaining in warmer weather.
But as if all that room wasn’t enough, there’s approximately 2,000 square feet of ceramic tile floor to be found in the finished basement, which includes a “gathering area,” a fully equipped rubber-surfaced gymnasium, another large wet bar, a full-size bathroom and, perhaps most impressive of all, a soundproof media center complete with a jumbo-size TV screen and adjustable home-theater seating. The basement also has a separate walk-up entrance into the attached, three-car garage, which, taken together with a detached, heated two-car garage on the property that includes a loft with a drop-down staircase for storage, could accommodate a classic car collection or perhaps a boat and other watercraft, along with offering enough space to store all kinds of recreational gear or set up a dedicated workshop.
On the second floor of the main house is a huge master bedroom suite, which includes a walk-in cedar closet and a master bathroom containing a custom claw tub with designer features and a large walk-in shower. Adjacent to that is a large dressing room complete with a quartz dressing table containing custom-crafted drawers and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets. A guest bedroom suite with all new bath fixtures next to the master suite, along with two additional bedrooms and another newly renovated bath that includes a walk-in shower, completes the second floor. A fifth bedroom is situated on the first floor and can double as either a home office (which it currently is) or a den.
Other “amazing” features of this property, one highly practical, might just end up tipping the scales in favor of a decision to purchase it. The first is a whole-house generator, which is important not only in ensuring the electricity stays on during a power failure, but that the well pump (which the owners recently replaced) keeps water flowing while repairs are made. The home also has several original murals, inspired by scenes of the French and Italian countryside, painted on the walls of some of the rooms — including the first-floor laundry/utility and powder rooms and the basement media room — by the late award-winning painter James McLaughlin, whose work graces many Main Line homes, as well as commercial buildings and restaurants from Atlantic City to Cape May. Providing aesthetic complements to those renderings are raised panels, custom woodwork and crown moldings.
Additional amenities this magnificent luxury home offers include recently replaced heating and central air-conditioning systems, a blacktop driveway with an extensive parking area that can easily accommodate a number of vehicles, still more attic storage space accessible via drop-down ladders, lustrous hardwood flooring throughout, sprinkler and security systems and a Sonos sound system throughout the house that provides surround sound to the great room and media room. Many of the furnishings are also negotiable, making this a turnkey property.
Its location, while secluded and very private, is also just minutes from Smithville, the Hamilton Mall and other major shopping facilities, as well as the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club’s two courses, and only a short drive to the beaches, boardwalks, casinos and attractions of Atlantic City and environs.
To arrange for a private showing of this one-of-a-kind retreat, qualified buyers should contact listing agent Scott Reighard of RE/MAX Atlantic at 609-442-8600, his cell phone, or scott reighard@comcast.net.
