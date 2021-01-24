Whether as a spot to ‘hunker down’ or get together, few places are better suited than this Galloway estate

On the second floor of the main house is a huge master bedroom suite, which includes a walk-in cedar closet and a master bathroom containing a custom claw tub with designer features and a large walk-in shower. Adjacent to that is a large dressing room complete with a quartz dressing table containing custom-crafted drawers and surrounded by floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets. A guest bedroom suite with all new bath fixtures next to the master suite, along with two additional bedrooms and another newly renovated bath that includes a walk-in shower, completes the second floor. A fifth bedroom is situated on the first floor and can double as either a home office (which it currently is) or a den.

Other “amazing” features of this property, one highly practical, might just end up tipping the scales in favor of a decision to purchase it. The first is a whole-house generator, which is important not only in ensuring the electricity stays on during a power failure, but that the well pump (which the owners recently replaced) keeps water flowing while repairs are made. The home also has several original murals, inspired by scenes of the French and Italian countryside, painted on the walls of some of the rooms — including the first-floor laundry/utility and powder rooms and the basement media room — by the late award-winning painter James McLaughlin, whose work graces many Main Line homes, as well as commercial buildings and restaurants from Atlantic City to Cape May. Providing aesthetic complements to those renderings are raised panels, custom woodwork and crown moldings.