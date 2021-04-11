What’s new about this Margate split-level? Nearly everything.

What exactly does it mean to purchase a “new home”? Well, it could mean you’re buying one that’s never been lived in directly from the builder. Or, as in the case of the split-level, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on the market at 420 N. Clermont Ave. in Margate, it could mean whoever owns it has done a remarkably scrupulous and highly innovative job of upgrading, updating and expanding it.
“It’s in absolutely perfect shape,” says one of the property’s current owners. “You literally have to do nothing to this house — that is, unless you don’t like the color of the walls, which is relatively neutral.”
That is due not only to the couple’s having totally refurbished most of the interior when they acquired it eight years ago but having continued to make additional improvements, both inside and out, ever since. In so doing, they’ve managed to transform what was once a typical suburban-style residence (albeit one just a few blocks from the beach) into a kind of camouflaged contemporary paradise, which includes an expansive, open-concept floor plan encompassing the living/dining area, a totally redone kitchen with upgraded, stainless steel Samsung appliances, all-granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, a full-size pantry and a very private 21-by-33 foot master bedroom suite built where the attic used to be, complete with its own sitting room accessible via French doors to a wide and gracious deck, two closets — a walk-in type and one designed especially for shoes — and a soaking tub in the bathroom.
“I will never have a bedroom as nice as this one,” the co-owner says his wife told him as they somewhat reluctantly made the decision to sell the house and relocate now that they’re retired.
On the third floor, which is just six steps down from that “room at the top” due to the home’s split-level design that makes it appear to have just two stories when it actually has four, there’s another master suite with its own upgraded master bath. Also on that level are two additional bedrooms with sliding-door closets, a fourth full bath, a good-sized linen closet and a cedar walk-in closet that’s perfect for storing things like winter clothing.
Then there’s what you’ll find on the ground floor — a 19-by-14 foot den, along with a 13-by-14 foot private office “sanctuary,” as the co-owner refers to it, and a combination laundry/storage/utility room with built-in shelves and an extra refrigerator (making snacks and drinks readily accessible to anyone working downstairs), as well as a full bathroom just inside the entrance that offers family members and guests returning from the beach the convenience of an indoor shower.
And because both the den and office have access doors to the outside, they could also be converted into a mother-in-law suite, he says.
But “the nicest part for buyers,” he says, “is what they don’t see when they walk in.” By that, he’s referring to what he estimates as nearly $50,000 worth of upgrades, which include a reshingled roof, copper plumbing fixtures and wiring that’s all been replaced, new energy-efficient insulation, a tankless water system that “allows you to run the hot water in every part of the house simultaneously and never run out of hot water,” and the installation of a French drain system in the back that redirects rainwater away from the house and onto the front lawn. Those improvements also include individual thermostats on all four levels of the house, with the fourth-floor master bedroom having its own separate heating and air-conditioning system and the street-level den also equipped with separate adjustable heating.
Rounding out the picture are hardwood flooring throughout the entire house, a fenced-in concrete area in back, a driveway for one car with plenty of on-street parking available (even during the summer), and the fact that many of the contents, such as a dining-room table, and most of the outdoor furniture, including a table and chairs on the upper deck and a loveseat, small table and two chairs on the front porch, will “stay with the house.”
Finally, there’s the setting on what the co-owner describes as a friendly, family-oriented street where most of the residents live year-round and that’s on high enough ground to have been spared any flooding during Superstorm Sandy. It’s also within an easy walk of both the Margate Dog Park and many of the shops and restaurants of Ventnor Avenue, as well as a short drive from the world-famous casinos and attractions of Atlantic City.
To arrange for a tour of this beautifully renovated and move-in-ready home, which has a relatively affordable asking price of $779,000, call listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach in Margate at either her cellphone number, 609-271-7337, or office number, 609-487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.