What’s new about this Margate split-level? Nearly everything.

“I will never have a bedroom as nice as this one,” the co-owner says his wife told him as they somewhat reluctantly made the decision to sell the house and relocate now that they’re retired.

On the third floor, which is just six steps down from that “room at the top” due to the home’s split-level design that makes it appear to have just two stories when it actually has four, there’s another master suite with its own upgraded master bath. Also on that level are two additional bedrooms with sliding-door closets, a fourth full bath, a good-sized linen closet and a cedar walk-in closet that’s perfect for storing things like winter clothing.

Then there’s what you’ll find on the ground floor — a 19-by-14 foot den, along with a 13-by-14 foot private office “sanctuary,” as the co-owner refers to it, and a combination laundry/storage/utility room with built-in shelves and an extra refrigerator (making snacks and drinks readily accessible to anyone working downstairs), as well as a full bathroom just inside the entrance that offers family members and guests returning from the beach the convenience of an indoor shower.

And because both the den and office have access doors to the outside, they could also be converted into a mother-in-law suite, he says.