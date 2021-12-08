Wawa to open Bridgeton location

BRIDGETON — Wawa will host a ribbon-cutting for its new store at 101 E. Broad St. at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The store will open to the public at 8 a.m., with Wawa Bridgeton T-shirts for the first 100 customers, company officials said in a news release.

About 60 people will work at the new store, the second in Bridgeton and the 11th in Cumberland County, according to the Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based company. Jennifer Bates will serve as general manager.

The new store will feature mobile ordering, curbside pickup, delivery options and online catering, according to the release.

How Wawa plans to make convenience stores more convenient To make convenience stores more convenient, Wawa is letting customers skip the store altogether.

On the whole, Wawa's approximately 940 stores are trying to keep pace with changing shopping habits brought by technology and accelerated by the pandemic. The company opened its first drive-thrus this year to examine operations and customer acceptance. One location, in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, is vehicle pickup only. Another in Westampton, Burlington County, has a drive-thru window bolted to a traditional store. Wawa plans to open a few more next year.