Wawa to open Bridgeton location

BRIDGETON — Wawa will host a ribbon-cutting for its new store at 101 E. Broad St. at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The store will open to the public at 8 a.m., with Wawa Bridgeton T-shirts for the first 100 customers, company officials said in a news release.
About 60 people will work at the new store, the second in Bridgeton and the 11th in Cumberland County, according to the Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based company. Jennifer Bates will serve as general manager.
The new store will feature mobile ordering, curbside pickup, delivery options and online catering, according to the release.
To make convenience stores more convenient, Wawa is letting customers skip the store altogether.
On the whole, Wawa's approximately 940 stores are trying to keep pace with changing shopping habits brought by technology and accelerated by the pandemic. The company opened its first drive-thrus this year to examine operations and customer acceptance. One location, in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, is vehicle pickup only. Another in Westampton, Burlington County, has a drive-thru window bolted to a traditional store. Wawa plans to open a few more next year.
“At Wawa, our core purpose is to go beyond filling orders to fulfill lives, every day, and that has never been stronger than it is now as we focus on a year of strong store growth and an enhancement of the way we deliver the Wawa experience through what we call ‘Boundless Convenience,” said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa. “As new stores open throughout the year, we will continue to bring not just a new Wawa to the community but a commitment to community partnerships, new jobs and growth.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.