 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wawa to open Bridgeton location
0 comments
top story

Wawa to open Bridgeton location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wawa

A new Wawa will open Thursday in Bridgeton.

 TOM GRALISH, Philadelphia Inquirer

Middle Township vs. Bridgeton football highlights

BRIDGETON — Wawa will host a ribbon-cutting for its new store at 101 E. Broad St. at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The store will open to the public at 8 a.m., with Wawa Bridgeton T-shirts for the first 100 customers, company officials said in a news release.

About 60 people will work at the new store, the second in Bridgeton and the 11th in Cumberland County, according to the Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based company. Jennifer Bates will serve as general manager.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new store will feature mobile ordering, curbside pickup, delivery options and online catering, according to the release.

On the whole, Wawa's approximately 940 stores are trying to keep pace with changing shopping habits brought by technology and accelerated by the pandemic. The company opened its first drive-thrus this year to examine operations and customer acceptance. One location, in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, is vehicle pickup only. Another in Westampton, Burlington County, has a drive-thru window bolted to a traditional store. Wawa plans to open a few more next year.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is to go beyond filling orders to fulfill lives, every day, and that has never been stronger than it is now as we focus on a year of strong store growth and an enhancement of the way we deliver the Wawa experience through what we call ‘Boundless Convenience,” said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa. “As new stores open throughout the year, we will continue to bring not just a new Wawa to the community but a commitment to community partnerships, new jobs and growth.”

As part of Thursday's grand opening, Wawa will donate lunch and $1,000 each to the Bridgeton Police Department's and Bridgeton Fire Department's charity of choice.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News