Wawa and 2SP Brewing will release a Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy this week

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company, two Delaware County, Pennsylvania, institutions that typically team up over the holiday season, are hoping their new limited-edition collaboration — the Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy — will be a shore thing this summer.

Given that it's got alcohol and a can featuring a bearded Delco dude surfing on a hoagie, the odds are in their favor.

Since 2018, the Delaware County-based companies have released limited-edition beers each winter that blend Wawa's coffee with 2SP's stouts. The first year, the Wawa Reserve Coffee Stout sold out in a day, and when it was released the second year, hundreds lined up outside a Wawa in Chadds Ford for a chance to get their hands on the special brew.

This new boozy summer collaboration, which rightfully and refreshingly threatens to challenge Twisted Tea Light's bizarre popularity in the Philly region, uses a "unique yeast that showcases the spectrum of flavors of Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade" and "sings summer crusher," 2SP's director of sales and marketing, Michael Contreras, said in a news release.

