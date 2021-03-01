WATCH NOW: Netflix releases trailer for Vegas heist Zombie flick 'Army of the Dead' filmed in Atlantic City

The interior of two of Atlantic City's former casinos are on full display in the trailer for Zack Snyder's new Las Vegas casino heist film, "Army of the Dead."
Production crews took over the former casino floor at the Showboat Hotel in September 2019, as well as the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.
"Army of the Dead" is set to premiere on Netflix on May 21.
According to the film synopsis, "Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."
The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and is produced by The Stone Quarry’s Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.