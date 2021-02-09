VillageMD acquires Reliance Medical Group, opening Northfield clinic

NORTHFIELD — Reliance Medical Group has been acquired by VillageMD and will open a new clinic on Tilton Road, the company announced Tuesday.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Drs. Jon Regis and Ira Trocki to Village Medical, along with their experienced team of providers. They are incredibly respected in this region and their vision for offering high-quality healthcare aligns with our goal of delivering an exceptional patient experience,” said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. “Drs. Regis and Trocki will continue offering exceptional care to their loyal patients and now their services will be complemented with our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to more patients.”
Reliance Medical Group has more than 20 locations across South Jersey. VillageMD, based in Chicago, is a national provider of primary care services at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits.
The new Village Medical practice, led by Regis and Trocki, will provide primary care services for patients throughout the New Jersey area, including Atlantic, Camden, Mercer, Ocean and Monmouth counties.
They will open a Village Medical clinic at 525 Tilton Road in Northfield - the first Village Medical practice in New Jersey and the 49th for the brand, including practices in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, and Murray, Ky.
“I’m excited to open the first Village Medical in New Jersey and continue the high-quality care and attention we provide our patients. Many patients are concerned about access to care amid COVID-19 and your relationship with your provider is paramount. For more than three decades, we’ve offered patients in the New Jersey area the full spectrum of primary care services and women’s health services. We’ll continue that with Village Medical along with their enhanced state-of-the-art technology, including telehealth and virtual care,” said Regis.
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
