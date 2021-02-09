VillageMD acquires Reliance Medical Group, opening Northfield clinic

NORTHFIELD — Reliance Medical Group has been acquired by VillageMD and will open a new clinic on Tilton Road, the company announced Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Drs. Jon Regis and Ira Trocki to Village Medical, along with their experienced team of providers. They are incredibly respected in this region and their vision for offering high-quality healthcare aligns with our goal of delivering an exceptional patient experience,” said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. “Drs. Regis and Trocki will continue offering exceptional care to their loyal patients and now their services will be complemented with our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to more patients.”

Reliance Medical Group has more than 20 locations across South Jersey. VillageMD, based in Chicago, is a national provider of primary care services at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits.

The new Village Medical practice, led by Regis and Trocki, will provide primary care services for patients throughout the New Jersey area, including Atlantic, Camden, Mercer, Ocean and Monmouth counties.