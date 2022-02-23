Ventnor's Enlightened Café closing, to be replaced by Playa Bowls

VENTNOR — After four years of offering a place to eat healthy, and using the profits to help people recover from substance abuse, the nonprofit Enlightened Café will close Monday, according to Hansen Foundation President Jennifer Hansen.

The space on Ventnor Avenue will be leased to Playa Bowls, which will allow the foundation to continue hosting support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and other groups that meet there in a private room, as well as workshops and yoga.

“We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these past four years,” Hansen said in a letter posted on Enlightened Café’s Facebook page Tuesday. “We have been grateful to serve the community and humbled that we were in a position to help those find employment, good food and good vibes.”

The café has donated 100% of its profits to those who cannot afford treatment for substance abuse, according to the organization.

No worker will involuntarily lose employment, manager Charlie O’Reilly said as he worked Wednesday afternoon.

“We will continue to work inside the company at different jobs,” O’Reilly said.

The Hansen Foundation also owns and operates Serenity Estates, Serenity Houses and Enlightened Farm.

Employees have known about the possibility of closure for about a month, O’Reilly said.

“I will miss the open-door policy. It’s been a hub for a lot of people we know,” said Michael Facchinei, of Ventnor, as he sat at a table Wednesday. “Everyone knows the food is good, but I will miss the environment.”

Barbara Cheeseman, of Egg Harbor Township, was having her birthday lunch with sister Judy Connor, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, at the restaurant Wednesday.

“I’m going to miss it. I have a friend who is devastated,” Cheeseman said. “A lot of my friends come here to support the mission.”

People can enjoy a free buffet, live music and “jam sessions” one last time at Enlightened Café from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Playa Bowls, according to its website, was founded by Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor — Jersey Shore natives and longtime surfers from Monmouth and Ocean counties, respectively. The business serves “healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind,” its website says.

“We are passionate about health, and we feel like we have brought another great addition to the community with our leasing of the space to Playa Bowls,” Hansen said. “We hope you continue to enjoy the space.”

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

