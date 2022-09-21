Unique, secluded property in Tuckerton can be two separate residences, or one big waterfront home close to so much that South Jersey has to offer

At the risk of revealing what some may consider a well-guarded secret, there is an abundance of secluded, well-maintained waterfront properties in the Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor and Mystic Islands sections of Ocean County that, if the same homes were built in most other South Jersey coastal communities, would likely sell for significantly more.

One example could be the property for sale at 25 Fairway Drive in Tuckerton. The waterfront property is currently configured as two separate dwellings, each with its own fully equipped kitchen, private entrance, parking spaces and access to a lagoon out back, where a floating dock provides easy boat passage into the Tuckerton Bay.

Fairway Drive is one of three interconnected, parallel streets bordering a series of lagoons in the aptly named Tuckerton community of Paradise Cove.

“It’s a very special place and this is a unique property,” says listing agent Constance Mong, who will host an open house on the property today from 1 to 2 p.m.

The two dwellings, both extensively and recently renovated, combine for a spacious 2,725 square feet of interior living space on a 5,000 square-foot-lot. The property could be utilized as a primary residence with an in-law suite, or the upper and lower dwellings could be combined into one large home if ownership so desired.

“It has an interesting layout that’s bigger than it might appear to be from the outside,” Mong says. “If you like to visit the seashore area in the summertime, but prefer having complete privacy when guests visit, this would be ideal.”

The property’s landscaping is exceptional, including a koi pond in the back yard, flowers and evergreens everywhere, and a fenced-in lawn equipped with a sprinkler system.

“(The current owner) has had a passion for the property,” Mong says. “It’s gorgeous the way she has the koi pond and the flowers set up – it’s so tranquil and just a beautiful place to sit out and relax.”

That same TLC was applied to the interior of both levels by the current owner. There are 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and 1 ½ bathrooms on the top level, which features an open-floor plan, Pergo and tile flooring throughout. Pergo flooring is a Swedish-made wood laminate that is not only highly decorative, it is resistant to scratches and moisture more so than hardwood floors, plus much easier to maintain (see PergoFlooring.com).

The upper-level kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and island counter space that opens in a spacious dining area and living room. French doors lead from the living room to a large sunroom and a new deck that overlooks the lagoon.

The lower level of the property also has a newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island with built-in wine cooler, and its own washer/dryer.

The lower-level master suite features walk-in closets, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and heated tile floors. Two “bonus rooms” on the first level can be used for extra closet space or possibly office space. There is an exterior porch off the first-floor unit ideal for morning coffee or unwinding in the evening.

Other amenities that the property offers include an attic that runs the entire length of the home, new siding and windows, a new roof, and custom-made Bahama shutters on the home’s front and side windows. The shelving-equipped storage shed on the property is also new.

One of the state’s major north-south routes is within walking distance of the Paradise Cove community, U.S. Route 9, and the waterway leading out to Tuckerton Bay is a straight shot by boat to Long Beach Island.

“This has been the current homeowner’s primary residence and she put a lot of love into it,” Mong says. “Now she’s ready to downsize.”

For more information or a tour of this exceptional Tuckerton property, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Constance Mong of Best Choice Real Estate at 609-204-1336, her office at 609-374-9916, or email her at conniejmong@gmail.com. There will be an open house on the property from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. For private showings, please text only to 609-204-1336.

Photos provided by Constance Mong