Two separate funeral home businesses share one building in Mays Landing

Two or three funeral homes sharing one building is common in Central and North Jersey because of the cost of real estate, said George Kelder, CEO of the New Jersey State Funeral Directors Association.

“This has to be one of the first. This is unusual in South Jersey,” Kelder said. “They will each have their own pricing, but they will be working off the common expenses.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goldstein is a fourth-generation funeral director who ran his family’s business, Roth-Goldsteins’ Memorial Chapel LLC in Atlantic City, for many years.

After at least three years as manager with 10 partners, Goldstein felt it was time to branch out on his own and take the Jewish funeral, the culture he serves, to the next level.

Goldstein attended mortuary school with Heather M. Maderia, Boakes’ funeral director. Boakes said the two businesses sharing the same building has been a great thing, and the businesses complement each other.

“We are both here for the same reason, to serve our people and serve the community,” Boakes said.

For Goldstein, the mainland location in the center of the county is ideal because he is close to the Rodef Sholom and Beth Kehillah cemeteries, both in Egg Harbor Township, and the Vineland Hebrew Cemetery.