Two living areas on different levels, great backyard make this Margate home an ideal setting for family fun

If your household has more than an average number of kids (to say nothing of pets) and you’re seeking a new house to hold them all as well as to comfortably accommodate the adults in the family, preferably in a trendy resort community, the refurbished four-bedroom, 2½-bath abode at 613 N. Douglas Ave. in Margate — on a quiet, leafy street only steps away from the bay — might just be the sort of place you had in mind.
“For a family with a bunch of children or grandchildren, this home is nothing but fun," says the current owner, who after 10 years is reluctantly selling it at a reduced price of $649,000 because his primary residence in North Jersey is just too far away to get the most out of it.
One of the things that can make it so much fun for a large, multigenerational family, he says, is the fact that the original owner, who was also a builder, designed it with two living areas on different levels (both with their own large-screen TVs), allowing the kids and grandkids to gather and play in one of them while the adults congregate in the other. Another is its having been endowed with what the current owner calls “a great backyard and patio,” surrounded by a whitewashed fence for maximum security and privacy, as well as a wide deck just above the carport offering a view of the bay and the boats that traverse it (along with Fourth of July fireworks).
Then there’s the spaciousness of the upstairs bedrooms, which can also serve as ideal play areas, and a large shed in the backyard with room enough for eight bicycles, which can not only be ridden around Margate, but on the Ventnor and Atlantic City boardwalks during daylight hours (with the exception of weekends from July 1 through Labor Day, when they are allowed from 6 a.m. until noon).
Among the other advantages this laid-back home has to offer are a den with a large window and sliding glass doors for privacy that can be (and has been) used as both a convenient home office and an extra bedroom. There’s also an elegant and extravagant eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cherry wood cabinets, with an adjacent dining room that opens via a sliding glass door onto the patio, hardwood flooring, central air, a magnificently landscaped front lawn, an outdoor shower, and enough parking space in the driveway and carport for multiple vehicles.
As for the present furnishings, which include sectional sofas, a trundle bed in the den and a lovely mahogany dining room set that can comfortably seat up to 10 people while both independent living areas are being used, they’re all negotiable.
“If a buyer loves it the way it is, we’ll make a deal,” is how the owner puts it.
Adding to the carefree feel of living in this home is its location, across Bayshore Drive from the bay and just a couple blocks from the Ventnor City line, which if you don’t feel like cooking, is within easy walking distance of some of the most popular eateries in Margate and Ventnor, such as Hanna G’s, Bocca Coal Fired Bistro and the Downbeach Deli and Restaurant. And if your family includes one or more canine companions, it’s just a short stroll over to the Margate Dog Park.
All of which isn’t even to mention the benefit of being just seven blocks from the beach and a few minutes’ drive from both the family attractions and nightlife of Atlantic City.
In addition, if you’re considering buying this as a year-round residence rather than just a summer home, it’s only two minutes from Eugene A. Tighe Middle School.
To see this unique family resort property, contact listing agent Dana Hartman of the Hartman Home Team, BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors, at 609-287-6201 (her cellphone) or 609-487-7234 (her office phone). Or you can email her at hartmanhometeam@aol.com.
