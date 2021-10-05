Two living areas on different levels, great backyard make this Margate home an ideal setting for family fun

If your household has more than an average number of kids (to say nothing of pets) and you’re seeking a new house to hold them all as well as to comfortably accommodate the adults in the family, preferably in a trendy resort community, the refurbished four-bedroom, 2½-bath abode at 613 N. Douglas Ave. in Margate — on a quiet, leafy street only steps away from the bay — might just be the sort of place you had in mind.

“For a family with a bunch of children or grandchildren, this home is nothing but fun," says the current owner, who after 10 years is reluctantly selling it at a reduced price of $649,000 because his primary residence in North Jersey is just too far away to get the most out of it.

One of the things that can make it so much fun for a large, multigenerational family, he says, is the fact that the original owner, who was also a builder, designed it with two living areas on different levels (both with their own large-screen TVs), allowing the kids and grandkids to gather and play in one of them while the adults congregate in the other. Another is its having been endowed with what the current owner calls “a great backyard and patio,” surrounded by a whitewashed fence for maximum security and privacy, as well as a wide deck just above the carport offering a view of the bay and the boats that traverse it (along with Fourth of July fireworks).