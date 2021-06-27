TSA will resume defense training for airline employees: Briefs

As reports of disruptive passengers soar, federal officials say they will resume offering self-defense training to airline flight attendants and pilots.

The Transportation Security Administration said the classes, which were halted because of COVID-19, will resume in early July.

The official currently running the TSA, Darby LaJoye, said the four-hour training course uses federal air marshals who “impart their specialized expertise in defending against and deescalating an attack while in an aircraft environment.”

NJ gas prices rising: Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation as demand went up while total domestic gas stocks decreased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.09, up two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.15 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.08.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.