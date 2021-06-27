TSA will resume defense training for airline employees: Briefs

As reports of disruptive passengers soar, federal officials say they will resume offering self-defense training to airline flight attendants and pilots.
The Transportation Security Administration said the classes, which were halted because of COVID-19, will resume in early July.
The official currently running the TSA, Darby LaJoye, said the four-hour training course uses federal air marshals who “impart their specialized expertise in defending against and deescalating an attack while in an aircraft environment.”
NJ gas prices rising: Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation as demand went up while total domestic gas stocks decreased.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.09, up two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.15 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.08.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Analysts say they expect minimal price fluctuations through the weekend, but increasing crude prices amid continued high demand are likely to push prices higher ahead of Independence Day.
Pa. tweaks medical marijuana laws: Pandemic-era regulations that let medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania serve patients at curbside and dispense three months’ worth of the drug at a time were memorialized into law by the Legislature on Friday, and the governor’s office said he would sign the bill.
The legislation also relaxes the rules under which contaminants in medical marijuana can be removed.
Before the pandemic, dispensaries were limited to distributing a month’s worth at a time.
A proposal to allow patients to grow marijuana for their own use was defeated.
— Associated Press
