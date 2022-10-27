Totally renovated Tudor-style home is situated in a serene location on an oversized Absecon lot

Attention to detail is everywhere in the total restoration of a custom-built, Tudor-style home in Absecon Shores – an attractive, bucolic neighborhood tucked in off the White Horse Pike and close to Absecon Bay.

What is also striking about the home’s location is the amount of open space and conservation areas nearby, making it a nature lover’s dream home. Nothing, however, stands out more than the lot size the home is situated on itself, which measures a mammoth 22,500 square feet, or 150 feet deep by 150 feet wide.

The lot is practically double the size of many others in that area, according to the current owner, who purchased the property at 200 Park Avenue from the family of the original owners, who had the home custom built.

Much of the original interior and exterior woodwork of the Tudor design – which is an architectural design intended to weather harsh conditions, originally dating from 16th century England and first made popular in America around the mid-19th century – has been restored to its original luster.

Almost everything else inside the home is brand new, including hardwood flooring throughout a first floor that features two sunken, fireplace-equipped living rooms with cathedral ceilings, and a separate dining area. New carpeting has been installed in all four second-level bedrooms, including an immense master suite with two walk-in closets.

The master suite has its own remodeled bathroom with a soaking tub, shower and his-and-her vanities. The other second-floor bathroom, and the first-floor powder room, have also been completely retiled and remodeled, as has the full-sized, first-floor laundry room.

The home’s kitchen has been revamped with new cabinetry, countertops, a center island with a seating area, lighting fixtures and stainless-steel appliances. Other amenities include a seemingly endless amount of storage space, including a full-sized attic, an attached two-car garage with shelving, and a detached outside shed.

A long horseshoe-style driveway, and another driveway leading back to the garage, allow for enough off-street parking to accommodate even the largest of family reunions or gatherings among friends. The home also has a brand-new roof and tilt-in windows.

Brigantine beach and its neighboring seashore communities of Absecon Island are all within about a 15-minute drive. An adorable little public park called Turner Cove, recently renovated by the city, is within walking distance of the home and includes a pond, pier and picnic area. Absecon’s Heritage Park, which has a playground and walking path around a pond, is close by, as is Galloway Township’s 62-acre Veterans Memorial Park and the Edwin Forsythe State Park, whose eight-mile Wildlife Drive is among the most popular nature preserves and bird-watching locations on the East Coast.

For more information, or to schedule a tour of this extraordinary Absecon home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agents Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098. You can email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at Todd@hartmanhometeam.com. Or visit HartmanHomeTeam.com for more.