This visually stunning Galloway Township home has an ambiance that is welcoming without being overbearing

The care taken by the current owners at 619 Park Place in Galloway Township has given the property a gorgeous look, and that aesthetic allure begins well before anyone were to even step foot inside the home itself.

Located in a prestigious cul-de-sac community on more than an acre of meticulously maintained grounds, the home is set back from the 13th fairway of what is annually mentioned among the most beautiful courses not only in the state, but the nation — Galloway National Golf Club. The exterior appeal of the 4-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was attained more so by the homeowners themselves than by a landscape professional.

“The seller is a photographer and gardener, and she and her husband did much of the planting and property design themselves,” says listing agent Debra Lafferty of Atlantic Realty Management. “They’re hands-on people when it comes to doing much of the work. And they’ve put a lot of time, love and care into upgrading the property both inside and out.”

What seems particularly noteworthy about the home’s interior is its sprawling, 3,711 square feet of first- and second-floor living space, which features an enormous master ensuite that encompasses 750 square feet. A completely finished basement — an area suitable as possibly a theater, game room, expanded playroom or work-from-home office space — adds another nearly 2,000 square feet to the home’s usable interior.

“It’s got two sets of built-in cabinets and shelving in different areas of the basement,” says Lafferty, “and there’s crawl-space storage down there, so there’s definitely no shortage of storage space.

“This home, while it has an abundance of nice finishes to it, including oak hardwood floors throughout the whole downstairs, is a family home,” she adds. “It’s got the size and the offering of space without the feeling of being gaudy or pretentious.

“Sometimes in these bigger homes you get the sense that they’re kind of stuffy, and they make people afraid to touch anything as if they’re in a museum or something. This doesn’t have that feel to it. It feels livable. You feel like you can just walk in and be comfortable.”

While the golf-course fairway abuts the property line, the home is visually secluded by natural vegetation on all sides in the rear, and therefore not within view from the course or by golfers itself. The home offers an inground pool, gazebo, koi pond with waterfall and protective cover, and a spa room with hot tub and sauna, which will remain with the home.

There is also a two-car garage (with plenty of parking for several other cars on the driveway), a Florida room, and a second-floor laundry room that eases access to all four second-floor bedrooms. Other amenities include a whole-house generator for the main house, a whole-house vacuum system, a tankless water heater and more.

There is currently an electric chairlift installed on the staircase that can be removed upon request.

“The couple is planning to move down to Georgia, where their son and his family live, including a new young grandson, which prompted their decision to sell the home,” says Lafferty.

To schedule a tour or to get more information on this stunning Galloway Township home, qualified buyers can contact Debra Lafferty at her Atlantic Realty Management office number, 609-926-8060; her mobile number, 609-287-4874; or email her at DebraLaffertyRealtor@gmail.com. For more info, visit AtlanticRealtyManagement.com.