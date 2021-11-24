This Ventnor beach-block property can be your chance to make your new home a true reflection of your style

When someone says they’re in the market for a new home, that can have various meanings, as many prospective home buyers are clearly not looking for a home that’s actually “new.” But those who want a house that’s never before been lived in will usually have to choose between a newly constructed residence or having one custom built to their specifications (which can take considerable time, even under the best of circumstances).

There is, however, a third option that’s offered by semi-custom developers such as Barry Sable, of which a concrete example-to-be is the approximately 3,000-square-foot, elevator-accessible house he’s all set to build from the ground up (based on an architect’s rendering) on a highly desirable beach-block lot at 102 S. Oakland Ave. in the North Beach section of Ventnor for the customer who wants to have his or her preferences become part of the process.

Besides its prime resort location, what a prospective buyer may find particularly appealing about this not-yet-built, four-bedroom, 3½-bath, four-deck home is the opportunity it gives them to dictate many of the details, from the materials used for things like countertops and cabinets to the interior and exterior colors to variations in the dimensions of specific rooms or closets to the types of fixtures installed, provided they’re not substantial enough to require new zoning applications.