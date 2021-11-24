This Ventnor beach-block property can be your chance to make your new home a true reflection of your style

When someone says they’re in the market for a new home, that can have various meanings, as many prospective home buyers are clearly not looking for a home that’s actually “new.” But those who want a house that’s never before been lived in will usually have to choose between a newly constructed residence or having one custom built to their specifications (which can take considerable time, even under the best of circumstances).
There is, however, a third option that’s offered by semi-custom developers such as Barry Sable, of which a concrete example-to-be is the approximately 3,000-square-foot, elevator-accessible house he’s all set to build from the ground up (based on an architect’s rendering) on a highly desirable beach-block lot at 102 S. Oakland Ave. in the North Beach section of Ventnor for the customer who wants to have his or her preferences become part of the process.
Besides its prime resort location, what a prospective buyer may find particularly appealing about this not-yet-built, four-bedroom, 3½-bath, four-deck home is the opportunity it gives them to dictate many of the details, from the materials used for things like countertops and cabinets to the interior and exterior colors to variations in the dimensions of specific rooms or closets to the types of fixtures installed, provided they’re not substantial enough to require new zoning applications.
Two other advantages of that arrangement are Sable’s willingness to accommodate a customer’s preferences in such areas within the parameters of the $1.6 million asking price and the developer’s ability to complete the construction of the home within an expeditious time frame — one he estimates at nine months (allowing some leeway for supply shortages and the like that have plagued all aspects of the current economy).
“I’m a custom builder who works with clients but doesn’t give them an additional charge for my time,” says Sable, who describes his approach to home building as detail-oriented and conscientious. ”Once we’ve consummated a sale, the customer has the next 30 days to select all the features they want within a budget. They can select quartz, they can choose granite, they have the opportunity to pick out all the finishes. If someone wants to make a bedroom a little smaller and a bathroom a little bigger, we can do that sort of thing for them.
“But the point is, it’s going to be their house from the get-go, reflecting their style and their personal preferences.”
And while, for a home in this category, he would normally install premium appliances, such as a SubZero refrigerator or Wolf range, if a client prefers to have ones installed that aren’t as high-end, he’ll even “adjust the price of the house accordingly.”
“When I’m doing business with someone,” he adds, “I take a tremendous amount of pride in what I do. My goal is to make someone happy and excited in purchasing a home.”
Among the features planned for this four-story (including ground level) luxury residence are a two-car indoor garage containing an elevator that stops at each of the other floors; a driveway that can accommodate two additional vehicles; two large open decks on the top floor that offer a full view of the Boardwalk, beach and ocean, one of which is accessible from a third-floor master suite with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, and the other from a “bonus room” that could double as an extra bedroom; another deck on the second floor and an expansive front porch above the garage level (with all decks protected by glass and metal railings); three additional spacious bedrooms, and an airy open-floor design in the living/dining area.
Other planned amenities include hardwood flooring and solid doors throughout the home, a wine cooler, an outdoor shower and barbecue with its own natural gas line, and multi-zoned heating and air-conditioning systems.
The location is also convenient to everything Ventnor has to offer, just steps from the beach and Boardwalk and within easy walking distance of the new Ventnor Square Theatre and a number of popular eateries, including Nucky’s Kitchen & Speakeasy, Aroma, Pulia Ristorante, North Beach Cafe & Creamery, Aroma Restaurant, and Megu and Yama sushi. And, of course, the attractions and nightlife of Atlantic City are just minutes away, as is the new Stockton University campus in neighboring Atlantic City. If this personalized plan sounds like the way you’d like to have your new resort residence built, the listing agent to contact is Jo Ann Daly, broker/manager of RE/MAX Platinum Properties, at 609-513-8969, her direct line, or 609-822-3300, her office number. You can also email her at njdaly@yahoo.com.
