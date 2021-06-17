This unique, forest-encompassed Mays Landing home is a nature’s lover’s dream

If ever a home was made to order for lovers of the outdoors and to convey the feel of a forest glade that’s both bathed in sunshine and suffused with shade, it’s the custom-built rural retreat for sale at 881 Morningside Drive in the enchanting Lake Lenape neighborhood of Mays Landing.
This two-story, three-bedroom, three-bath residence not only offers an ideal setting for a buyer in search of sylvan surroundings, but one in which those environs, along with all the aesthetic delights of the changing seasons, are as enjoyable from the inside as they are on the outside (and perhaps even more so at times of extreme or inclement weather).
That’s because one of the things that most distinguishes the unique design of this home is its strategic use of windows to maximize the view from just about every room, including the luxury master bathroom, which features an entire row of them over the Jacuzzi.
“The large windows give the home a very open and sunny feel and not only offer beautiful views, but bring the outdoors in,” says owner Jim Fazio, who has lived there for 18 years and describes the experience as “a little bit like living in a nature preserve.” He has often come home to find three or four deer in the front yard and observed many beautiful varieties of birds, including a white owl.
For those days and evenings when the lure of being outdoors is irresistible, however, the home’s exterior, with its expansive, fenced-in rear deck and sweeping green lawns encompassed by pristine forests, couldn’t offer a better tonic for spiritual renewal and restoring one’s sense of well-being. (That’s not to say, however, that nature is untamed on this property, parts of which have been creatively cultivated and landscaped.) The grounds also border on Lake Lenape Park East, a family-friendly recreational facility maintained by Atlantic County that includes pavilions overlooking scenic waters, as well as picnic tables, volleyball and softball courts, fishing and a landmark lighthouse, with a lakeside beach, the Cove at Lake Lenape, nearby.
The floor plan of this house makes it a perfect place to relax, work and entertain guests, with the living/dining room on one side of the downstairs area graced by a cathedral ceiling and enormous, double-decker picture windows and a graceful wooden staircase leading to an upstairs balcony, and the other side consisting of a flowing contemporary kitchen equipped with high-end, stainless-steel LG appliances and attractive white cabinetry, an adjoining breakfast nook with a slider opening onto the deck, and an inviting family room complete with a gas-log fireplace.
The upper-level bedrooms are both spacious and bathed in natural light, the second one coming with an adjoining sitting room, while the first floor features an extra bedroom suite that can either serve to accommodate in-laws or guests or as a convenient home office, which is how Fazio has been using it.
Other amenities include a laundry/utility room and an abundance of storage space, between the full, unfinished basement, which Fazio says has remained consistently dry during all the time he’s lived there, an attic and three large walk-in closets, as well as an oversized garage and a concrete parking area at the end of a long driveway that’s large enough to accommodate several vehicles. In addition, the furnishings are almost all negotiable, making this a potentially turnkey residence for a new owner.
Then there’s its location, which has both the benefit of being relatively secluded and the convenience of being only a couple minutes’ drive from Mays Landing’s historic commercial district, with its quaint shops, eateries, convenience stores and professional offices, and within 5 miles of Consumer Square, the Hamilton Mall and the other major shopping centers on the Black Horse Pike. And that’s not to mention the fact that it’s just half-an-hour from the attractions of Atlantic City and the other seaside communities of Absecon Island.
For a tour of this nature lover’s utopia, and a chance to make it to your own for an asking price of just $499,500, the listing agent to contact is Elisa Jo Eagan at Balsley Losco Realty in Northfield at 609-703-0432 or at ejce@aol.com.
