This unique, forest-encompassed Mays Landing home is a nature’s lover’s dream

If ever a home was made to order for lovers of the outdoors and to convey the feel of a forest glade that’s both bathed in sunshine and suffused with shade, it’s the custom-built rural retreat for sale at 881 Morningside Drive in the enchanting Lake Lenape neighborhood of Mays Landing.

This two-story, three-bedroom, three-bath residence not only offers an ideal setting for a buyer in search of sylvan surroundings, but one in which those environs, along with all the aesthetic delights of the changing seasons, are as enjoyable from the inside as they are on the outside (and perhaps even more so at times of extreme or inclement weather).

That’s because one of the things that most distinguishes the unique design of this home is its strategic use of windows to maximize the view from just about every room, including the luxury master bathroom, which features an entire row of them over the Jacuzzi.

“The large windows give the home a very open and sunny feel and not only offer beautiful views, but bring the outdoors in,” says owner Jim Fazio, who has lived there for 18 years and describes the experience as “a little bit like living in a nature preserve.” He has often come home to find three or four deer in the front yard and observed many beautiful varieties of birds, including a white owl.