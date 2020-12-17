This ‘ultimate beach getaway’ has everything you might need to 'coast' through the summer

For many people, the thing that’s most appealing about a beach resort such as Margate is its informality and casual, laid-back lifestyle — the free and easy, kick-off-your-shoes feeling of strolling on the beach at the water’s edge, washing the sand off your feet in your outdoor shower and then walking with your family up to your favorite eatery for an informal lunch or dinner.

The two-story, three-bedroom, 2½-bath residence listed at 103 N. Belmont Ave., just south of the Ventnor border, is the exact sort of house that both captures and complements the relaxed and restorative atmosphere of the shore.

“It has everything a family needs for that ultimate beach getaway” is how the home is described by its current owner, an attorney with a lifelong attachment to the Downbeach area who, after five years of using it for that precise purpose, now needs a vacation place that’s just a bit larger to accommodate his growing family.