This ‘ultimate beach getaway’ has everything you might need to 'coast' through the summer

For many people, the thing that’s most appealing about a beach resort such as Margate is its informality and casual, laid-back lifestyle — the free and easy, kick-off-your-shoes feeling of strolling on the beach at the water’s edge, washing the sand off your feet in your outdoor shower and then walking with your family up to your favorite eatery for an informal lunch or dinner.
The two-story, three-bedroom, 2½-bath residence listed at 103 N. Belmont Ave., just south of the Ventnor border, is the exact sort of house that both captures and complements the relaxed and restorative atmosphere of the shore.
“It has everything a family needs for that ultimate beach getaway” is how the home is described by its current owner, an attorney with a lifelong attachment to the Downbeach area who, after five years of using it for that precise purpose, now needs a vacation place that’s just a bit larger to accommodate his growing family.
During the time he’s owned it, however, he has had extensive renovations done on the house, which was built around 1979, to ensure that “everything works” and “its functional aspects have all been taken care of.” To this end, he remodeled the entire first floor (which consists of a large, sunny living and dining room and eat-in kitchen), replacing all the appliances, including a microwave and self-cleaning oven, as well as installing new doors, moldings and hardwood flooring, having the entire house repainted and adding an outdoor shower and a retractable awning over the elevated front porch.
Another feature of the property that helps make it an ideal place to “coast” through summer is a large shed that was also added in the last few years and can accommodate all manner of recreational gear, such as surfboards, bikes, outdoor furniture, beach chairs and umbrellas, and fishing equipment.
Among the home’s other conveniences are a large master bedroom suite with its own private bath, central air, a washer dryer and an expansive driveway with room for three or more vehicles (as well as on-street parking).
The aforementioned front porch is a place where the owner and his family have “spent a lot of time” during their weekly seasonal sojourns at the shore. Besides being one of the quintessential aspects of traditional beach-community culture, this particular porch, he says, is an intrinsic part of a “very social block” consisting of both summertime and year-round residents in which “everyone is out on their porches in the early evening” and where relating to neighbors can take place from a safe distance during the pandemic.
There’s also a sizable side yard, an advantage many beach-community homes lack, which he notes could be used for a variety of purposes — a hot tub, for example — or even to add an extension to the house.
“Somebody could use that space to make their oasis-at-the-shore dream come true,” he says.
The home’s location is another big advantage, just three short blocks from the beach, as well as a short walk to the Ventnor Boardwalk, and even closer to a number of popular eateries and cafes, such as Uncle Gino’s Pizza and Ristorante, Bocca Coal Fired Bistro and Water Dog Smoke House. It’s also close enough to Casel’s Marketplace to be able to walk or bike there.
To arrange for a tour of this “ultimate beach getaway,” which currently lists at the reduced price of $675,000, call listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors at 609-271-7337 (her cellphone number) or 609-487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
