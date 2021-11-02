This turnkey Margate renovated retro rancher can be used in a variety of ways, including being ‘taken to the next level’

For an “empty nester” couple looking for an ideal vacation retreat to get the most out of their retirement years, the charming, fully furnished and renovated "retro" rancher that’s just come on the market at 105. N. Thurlow Ave. in Margate, a short two-block walk to the beach, might just be the ideal place to do so.
On the other hand, it could also be just what a young and growing family is looking for in a vacation or year-round home — especially considering that there’s ample room to "take it to the next level" by enlarging it from the three-bedroom, two-bath residence it currently is to one with two additional bedrooms and a third bathroom by having a second floor added.
In fact, there’s no reason why this quaint resort residence couldn’t eventually serve as an ideal multi-generational beach house, given its expansion potential and location in the heart of Margate, within an easy walk of trendy eateries such as Steve & Cookie’s By the Bay, Tomatoes, Johnny’s Café & Lounge and Ventura’s Greenhouse Restaurant, which is next door to Lucy the Elephant, as well as Casel’s Marketplace.
In the meantime, this appealing abode is one that a new owner can either use for all or part the season (or live in for the entire year) or have the option of renting out by the week or month without any hassles, since everything one would need to do either is included in the $1,229,000 price, including tasteful high-end furnishings that co-owner Gina Baraldi describes as being “in superb condition.”
It also boasts a good-size, completely remodeled, eat-in kitchen, as well as bathrooms that were renovated just four years ago, both of which are enhanced by stunning stained-glass windows. The house also has a brand-new shingle roof and new air conditioning and heating systems, a recently installed washer and dryer, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and attractive navy-blue window shades.
But what Baraldi likes best about the house is its “really friendly front porch,” complete with an awning, which she says has retained a 1960s-style ambience that will revive childhood memories of summers spent at the Jersey Shore for many people. Bordered by a lovely, landscaped strip of well-maintained shrubs and bushes, the porch, she says, is an ideal place to have coffee and chat with neighbors on what she describes as an extremely cordial street, which is also very quiet.
Other amenities of the property include a driveway with enough room to accommodate up to five vehicles, an outdoor shower, a storage shed and an expansive attic (which could easily be converted into a full-fledged second floor containing those aforementioned extra rooms, along with a deck).
“A perfect old-fashioned shore house with upgraded features” is how Baraldi characterizes it, adding, “just bring you flip flops and bathing suit and you can move right in, as everything you need is already there.”
To make inquires or arrange for a tour, you can call listing agent Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach, at (609) 271-7337 (her cell phone), or at her office number, (609) 487-7234. Or you can email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.