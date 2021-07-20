This roomy EHT luxury residence comes with 2 home offices and the kinds of amenities that make for a fun-filled lifestyle

Then there are the opportunities it provides to enjoy a fun-filled lifestyle without having to leave home—or as one of the co-owners puts it, “Everything you need to entertain yourself you’ve got right here.”

For one thing, the totally private fenced-in back yard contains a large in-ground pool surrounded by an inviting pavered patio, along with a koi pond (one specially designed for these ornamental fish) and waterfall, all of which “make you feel like you’re in a resort,” says the co-owner, who together with her husband added those luxury features to the property after the couple purchased it 17 years ago from the developer. And for indoor recreation, there’s also a full-fledged movie room complete with a projector, a 106-inch screen, surround sound system and ultra-comfortable movie chairs, all of which come with the house and allow the occupants to experience either their favorite classic films or the latest ones the same way they would in any movie theater (except with invited guests only).