This roomy EHT luxury residence comes with 2 home offices and the kinds of amenities that make for a fun-filled lifestyle

At a transitional time when both family life and professional endeavors have come to be increasingly home oriented, the residence now for sale at 3 Glen Aire Dr. in Egg Harbor Township’s upscale Forest Glen subdivision could well be the one that fits all the criteria on a potential buyer’s checklist of essential features and desirable amenities.
When it comes to providing plenty of room for all family members to go about their individual activities, as well as some superlative recreational benefits, a location that’s both strategic and secluded and a tranquil, aesthetic and safe environment that’s also ideal for entertaining, this four-bedroom, 3½-bath custom-built residence has far more than you might ever expect to find for an asking price of just $534,900.
First, there’s the huge amount of living space the house itself offers—a dozen oversize rooms comprising a total of 4,260 square feet, complete with a two-car attached garage, separate living and family rooms, along with a formal dining room and two home offices—one downstairs and the other attached to the second-floor master suite— that can allow a couple who work remotely to do so completely out of earshot of each other (one of which can also be used for some other purpose, such as a gym). The upper floor, which is accessible via two separate stairways, is also designed so as to give the occupants of a second en suite complete privacy, making it perfect for guests, while the two other bedrooms share a third full bath with twin sinks.
Then there are the opportunities it provides to enjoy a fun-filled lifestyle without having to leave home—or as one of the co-owners puts it, “Everything you need to entertain yourself you’ve got right here.”
For one thing, the totally private fenced-in back yard contains a large in-ground pool surrounded by an inviting pavered patio, along with a koi pond (one specially designed for these ornamental fish) and waterfall, all of which “make you feel like you’re in a resort,” says the co-owner, who together with her husband added those luxury features to the property after the couple purchased it 17 years ago from the developer. And for indoor recreation, there’s also a full-fledged movie room complete with a projector, a 106-inch screen, surround sound system and ultra-comfortable movie chairs, all of which come with the house and allow the occupants to experience either their favorite classic films or the latest ones the same way they would in any movie theater (except with invited guests only).
The location is also one that adds to the vacation value of this property, which is just six miles from the Ocean City beach and boardwalk and a slightly longer drive to the beaches of Margate and Ventnor and the many attractions of Atlantic City, as well as offering the convenience of being just a mile from the Somers Point Plaza, with its supermarkets and various other retail outlets, and equally close to the Garden State Parkway. The fact that it’s in a relatively secluded development of only 14 homes also makes it free of outside traffic.
Besides the aforementioned recreational and aesthetic amenities, the current owners have also made the home extremely energy efficient by installing solar paneling on the roof that is leased for just $215 a month, and that the owners estimate has reduced their energy bills by about 90 percent. Adding to the economical aspects of this property are its exclusive use of well water for the swimming pool and sprinkler system, ensuring that these won’t increase the bill for municipal water that the home otherwise uses, and its relatively new AC condenser, which can lower cooling costs considerably.
Other attributes of this many-splendored dwelling include a gas-log-equipped fireplace and a wet bar complete with a mini-fridge in the family room, which also features a cathedral ceiling; two backyard storage sheds, as well as a storage attic; a spacious and fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a center island and abundant cabinetry; a first-floor laundry room; an outdoor shower; a huge bathroom in the master suite with a whirlpool tub and large walk-in closet; a lush and exquisitely landscaped front lawn and a long pavered driveway with room to accommodate a number of vehicles. The present furnishings of the house are also negotiable, should a new owner want to keep some or all of them.
“It’s a lovely home in which to raise a family” says the co-owner, who notes that she and her husband have had “baby showers and many birthday parties there and two weddings in the back yard,” and have only decided to sell it because their children are now grown and it’s a bit much for just the two of them.
If that‘s the kind of roomy and recreational residence you think your family would enjoy, you can arrange for a tour by calling listing agents Brian Hiltner of the Hartman Home team at BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors at his cellphone number, (609) 703-4789 or Dana Hartman at (609) 287-6201, or at their office number, (609) 487-7234. You can also email Brian Hiltner at hhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.