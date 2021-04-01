This restored classic home in Lower Chelsea has it all in terms of spaciousness, elegance, location and price

Anyone house-hunting on Absecon Island may find themselves just a bit overwhelmed upon seeing the luxuriant four-bedroom, 3½-bath property for sale at 43 S. Aberdeen Place in Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood.
This beautifully restored three-story residence, with its wide, plastered archways and abundance of windows, is a quintessential example of the spaciousness and splendor of early 20th century Atlantic City architecture.
“It’s one of those charming grand old beach homes,” says Ventnor RE/MAX Realtor Jo Ann Daly, the listing agent, who adds its strategic street-to-street location is “a really sought-after feature” you don’t often find any more.
It’s also in a prime location, a little over a block from the most desirable part of the resort’s free beach and famous Boardwalk, and within easy walking distance of stores, restaurants, casinos and the new campus of Stockton University.
But if you expect a seashore vacation home (which can also serve as a year-round one) with such a combination of desirable attributes to cost a small fortune, you might be pleasantly surprised — and perhaps doubly overwhelmed — to discover the asking price is just $675,000.
For that relatively affordable sum, whoever buys it will also be getting the benefit of a separate bedroom suite in the finished basement with a full bath and separate entrance that the current owner notes can be used to accommodate extended family members, especially those who might have problems climbing stairs.
Even without that added advantage, this is about as spacious and gracious a house as you’ll find anywhere on the island, complete with a traditional front porch (actually a deck, since it’s on the main floor, accessible via a flight of steps), which the owner says is a delightful place for sitting outside and enjoying the sea breezes, and a hidden, fenced-in backyard that’s great for grilling.
Its interior has some equally inviting places for getting together with family and friends, including an expansive living room that’s endowed with a classic brick hearth and built-in wood-burning fireplace and an elegant formal dining room, both of which have polished hardwood floors, and a tiled sun porch with a wall of windows on one side of the main floor. There’s also a delightful breakfast nook off the totally renovated kitchen, which comes with new, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and an excess of cherry wood cabinets.
Among the home’s additional amenities are a built-in garage as well as a long driveway that can accommodate several vehicles (in addition to on-street parking for guests), a huge ground-floor laundry/utility room, an abundance of storage space and some magnificent aesthetic touches, including two exquisite stained-glass windows and matching front-door panels.
But that’s not all. In addition to the kitchen, the top-to-bottom renovations done a couple years ago included the installation of new double-zoned heating and air-conditioning systems, and the replacement of all those windows.
Oh, and one more thing. With the exception of the contents of the living room, the owner is willing to include all current furnishings in the asking price — among them the beds and rather ornate vintage dining room set — as well as the palatial, custom-crafted draperies.
To arrange a tour of this dazzling but modestly priced jewel of a resort home, contact Daly at her office number, 609-822-3300, or her cellphone, 609-513-8969, or by emailing her at acnjdaly@gmail.com. (But don’t procrastinate, because a property like this isn’t likely to remain on the market for very long once it’s been “discovered.”)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.