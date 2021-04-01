This restored classic home in Lower Chelsea has it all in terms of spaciousness, elegance, location and price

Anyone house-hunting on Absecon Island may find themselves just a bit overwhelmed upon seeing the luxuriant four-bedroom, 3½-bath property for sale at 43 S. Aberdeen Place in Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood.

This beautifully restored three-story residence, with its wide, plastered archways and abundance of windows, is a quintessential example of the spaciousness and splendor of early 20th century Atlantic City architecture.

“It’s one of those charming grand old beach homes,” says Ventnor RE/MAX Realtor Jo Ann Daly, the listing agent, who adds its strategic street-to-street location is “a really sought-after feature” you don’t often find any more.

It’s also in a prime location, a little over a block from the most desirable part of the resort’s free beach and famous Boardwalk, and within easy walking distance of stores, restaurants, casinos and the new campus of Stockton University.

But if you expect a seashore vacation home (which can also serve as a year-round one) with such a combination of desirable attributes to cost a small fortune, you might be pleasantly surprised — and perhaps doubly overwhelmed — to discover the asking price is just $675,000.