This remodeled century-old Atlantic City duplex could provide extra living space, income or both

Every so often, a residential property comes on the market that might not only serve as an ideal setup for a family desiring a home that recaptures the charm and comfort of the past, but for certain buyers, can represent a rare investment opportunity — or quite possibly both at once.
The century-old, totally restored, four-story duplex for sale at 100 N. Chelsea Ave. in Atlantic City, at a relatively modest asking price of $395,000, is one with just such potentials.
As a truly “classic” example of early 20th Century resort architecture that’s within easy walking distance of the boardwalk, beach, casinos, restaurants and other contemporary attractions (especially for anyone who works at one of them), its five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath main living quarters, complete with a huge rear deck, traditional wraparound porch, and spacious, fenced-in, tree-shaded back yard with plenty of room for a swing set or outdoor grill, couldn’t be better suited to accommodate the needs of a sizable family. In addition, the totally private three-bedroom, one-bath ground-floor unit, which has two separate entrances, can serve as either a mother-in-law suite or a source of substantial additional income.
Conversely, a couple or single owner who don’t require all that living space could reside in the latter apartment and realize an even better income by renting out the main part of the house. Then again, a buyer with an eye for a good investment property might wish to acquire this particular one for the purpose of getting rental revenue from both.
Whatever the intended use, this distinctive double residence, which dates back to the beginning of Atlantic City’s “golden age” in 1920, has managed to retain the elegance of the era when it was built, thanks in large measure to the diligent maintenance and perpetual upgrading of the property by the family that has owned it for the past couple of decades, according to listing agent Jill Leap of Balsley Losco Realty in Northfield.
This custom renovation, she says, is one that has included the installation of a new heating system, insulated windows and ceiling fans, and the refurbishing of a third-floor apartment with its own living room and “lookout loft,” while carefully preserving such authentic architectural features as the original hardwood flooring, trim work and artistic stained glass panels surrounding the original front door.
The larger part of this solidly built duplex also includes a master bedroom en suite; two extra guest bedrooms and bath on the second floor; an oversized, traditional eat-in kitchen with cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops and a stylish backsplash, and a cheerful, old-fashioned, wood-paneled “morning room” between the kitchen and rear deck that’s the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely breakfast or cup of coffee, along with a formal dining room, den/TV room, library/study and workshop. There’s also a detached two-car garage, with parking space for another three vehicles.
The “overall beauty of this property” and scrupulous way it’s been maintained, says Leap, along with its highly convenient location in a family-friendly section of Atlantic City, should make it a “must-see” for anyone who might like to invest in resort real-estate that has real character and charm, an aura of authenticity, lots of space to live, work and play and proven profit-making potential.
Qualified buyers can arrange for a personal tour of this unique property (with four hours’ notice) by contacting Leap at either (609) 335-8156, her mobile phone number or emailing her at jmleap4@gmail.com.
