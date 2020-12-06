This remodeled century-old Atlantic City duplex could provide extra living space, income or both

Every so often, a residential property comes on the market that might not only serve as an ideal setup for a family desiring a home that recaptures the charm and comfort of the past, but for certain buyers, can represent a rare investment opportunity — or quite possibly both at once.

The century-old, totally restored, four-story duplex for sale at 100 N. Chelsea Ave. in Atlantic City, at a relatively modest asking price of $395,000, is one with just such potentials.

As a truly “classic” example of early 20th Century resort architecture that’s within easy walking distance of the boardwalk, beach, casinos, restaurants and other contemporary attractions (especially for anyone who works at one of them), its five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath main living quarters, complete with a huge rear deck, traditional wraparound porch, and spacious, fenced-in, tree-shaded back yard with plenty of room for a swing set or outdoor grill, couldn’t be better suited to accommodate the needs of a sizable family. In addition, the totally private three-bedroom, one-bath ground-floor unit, which has two separate entrances, can serve as either a mother-in-law suite or a source of substantial additional income.